Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Charlie Kirk’s last words before he was shot dead in Utah addressed gun violence in US

BySanya Jain
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 02:43 am IST

Charlie Kirk addressed a query about mass shootings in the United States of America moments before he was shot dead.

Right wing political activist Charlie Kirk has died after being shot in Utah on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed. Kirk was 31. The founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA was talking about gun violence moments before he was shot dead at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
FILE - Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives at the Turning Point Believers' Summit, July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

Last words of Charlie Kirk

Kirk addressed a query about transgender mass shootings in the United States of America before he was shot dead.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience member asked Kirk, according to a CNN report.

“Too many,” Kirk answered.

The same audience member informed Kirk that the number is five, and proceeded to ask if he knew how many mass shooters there have been in the US over the last 10 years.

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk asked.

A split second later, a gunshot rang out. Kirk was seen collapsing onstage with blood pouring out of his neck, disturbing footage shared online shows.

News / Trending / Charlie Kirk's last words before he was shot dead in Utah addressed gun violence in US
