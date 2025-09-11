Charlie Kirk, shot in Utah, once said gun deaths are ‘worth it’ to keep 2nd Amendment

Trump ally Charlie Kirk, who was shot at a campus event in Utah, had once called gun deaths an unfortunate reality of living in a country with armed citizens. Kirk, the conservative founder and president of Turning Point USA, was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday. FILE - Charlie Kirk speaks at Texas A&M University as part of Turning Point USA's American Comeback Tour on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)(AP)

Kirk, 31, was talking about gun violence moments before he was shot. A video shows how a gunshot rang out and Kirk slumped down – he appears to have been shot in the neck.

The suspect has not been taken into custody, NBC News reported a Utah Valley University spokesperson as saying. Kirk is said to be in a critical condition.

Charlie Kirk’s old remarks on gun violence

In the aftermath of the shooting, Kirk’s old remarks on gun violence surfaced online.

In 2023, Kirk said that gun deaths are unfortunately “worth it” for the preservation of Second Amendment rights in the United States of America. He was speaking after a mass shooting killed six people, including children, at the Christian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution protects the right to keep and bear arms.

“You will never live in a society when you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death," Kirk said at a Turning Point USA, according to Newsweek.

That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I am—I think it's worth it.

"I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.

“That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe,” said the Trump ally.

A video of his remarks on gun violence had garnered over 5 million views in 2023.