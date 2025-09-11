Charlie Kirk shooting: Exact moment Trump supporter was shot in the neck at Utah University - Video

Right-wing political activist and Donald Trump supporter, Charlie Kirk, was shot at during a speech at the Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was seen getting his while speaking and sitting behind a tent, in videos circulating on social media. Charlie Kirk was seated when he was shot. (X/@@againstgrmrs)

Moment Charlie Kirk was shot

The video, taken from a distance, shows Kirk was seated when the bullet hit him from the left. It appeared as though the bullet hit his neck.

The clip then showed people running away from the scene after the shooting. Kirk was present as part of The American Comeback Tour, hosted by the TPUSA chapter at Utah Valley.

A little before shots rang out, Kirk had reportedly posted on X(formerly Twitter) “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour," The Guardian said. HT.com could not find the post on Kirk's profile.

Several Republican heavyweights expressed concern for Kirk. Senator Mike Lee of Utah wrote on X “I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there..” Senator Ashley Moody of Florida said on X “My office is monitoring the situation at Utah Valley University. I pray for Charlie Kirk, the students, and this nation.”

Georgia lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene also added “Charlie Kirk has been shot! Pray for him!.”

Utah Valley University's independent student newspaper, Uvu Review, had reported that Kirk's slated event had divided student opinion on campus, with some in support, some neutral, and some having started an online petition asking university administrators to prevent Kirk from speaking on campus.

One petitioner wrote “UVU is for unity and positive change. Kirk’s values are the complete opposite of this. There is no place for his ignorance on our campus," Uvu Review reported. However, Utah Valley University decided to go ahead with the event saying in a statement “The university respects the rights of student clubs and organizations to invite various speakers to campus. As a public institution, UVU upholds First Amendment rights and fosters an environment where ideas — popular or controversial — can be exchanged freely, energetically, and civilly.”