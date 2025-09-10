‘Iryna Zarutska did not ask to be a martyr’: New GiveSendGo raising funds to install murals, posters across US

A new GiveSendGo has been set up for Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska days after her brutal murder on a Charlotte light rail. 34-year-old career criminal Decarlos Brown Jr. ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage. Iryna Zarutska muder: New GiveSendGo raising funds to install murals, posters (GoFundMe)

The GiveSendGo is headlined ‘Iryna Zarutska did not ask to be a martyr’. “But you can help make sure there is at least some meaning in her brutal death. We will install as many posters and murals across this great nation as funds afford so that the important conversations her slaying provokes may perpetuate and drive much needed change,” the fundraiser reads.

“Eoghan McCabe is donating $500k and looking for other sponsors. Every dollar beyond that donated here will help. Eoghan’s team will ensure all installations are in high visibility locations, are well executed, and are completed legally,” it adds.

At the time of writing this article, $20,290 had been raised of the $100,000 goal.

McCabe, CEO and founder at @intercom, also shared the fundraiser on X. In a separate post, he explained, “I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations”.

Iryna Zarutska's family speaks out

Zarutska's family has broken their silence days after her murder. “We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way,” a family spokesperson said in the statement issued by lawyers and obtained by WSOC-9. “No family should have to go through this.”

Zarutska’s relatives demanded that Brown be locked up, and also stressed the need to address the “broader crisis in public safety and systemic failure.” The relatives are urging the media and public to respect Zarutska’s dignity by not reposting the graphic video of her murder.