Iryna Zarutska murder: Haunting video shows moments before Decarlos Brown Jr attacked Ukrainian refugee on NC train

A shocking new video has revealed the terrifying moments before, and after, a career criminal stabbed to death Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, on a Charlotte light rail train. Zarutska was murdered on the train at a North Carolina train station shortly after she fled her war-torn home for a safer life in the United States. Iryna Zarutska murder: Video shows haunting moments before Decarlos Brown Jr attacked Ukrainian refugee (GoFundMe)

Zarutska was ambushed by 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22. Surveillance footage of the moments before and after the attack has been released by the Charlotte Area Transit System or CATS. While the video has been widely shared on social media, it has been edited to remove the exact moment Zarutska was stabbed.

What does the video show?

The video shows Zarutska boarding the train in her pizzeria uniform at 9:46 pm. She sat down and began looking at her phone, with Brown sitting behind her. Brown whipped out a folding knife just four minutes later and lunged forward, while Zarutska was unaware of the danger behind her. He stabbed her three times, at least once in the neck, according to police.

The video shows Brown walking through the rail car after the attack, taking off his sweatshirt and waiting by the doors. Passengers eventually began noticing blood dripping from him.

Investigators said Zarutska collapsed in her seat and was pronounced dead on the light rail, as reported by the New York Post. Brown exited the train at the next stop. A folding knife was later found near the platform. He was treated at a hospital for a cut on his hand, and later taken into custody.

Brown, who has been arrested multiple times in the past, was charged with first-degree murder. His lengthy rap sheet includes larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats. The homeless man once served five years in prison for the robbery with a deadly weapon charge, according to WSOC-TV.

Charlotte Mayor issues statement

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles issued a statement on Zarutska’s murder, calling the incident a "senseless and tragic loss," according to WCNC. "The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family,” Lyles said.

Lyles added, “This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time. Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe."