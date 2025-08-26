A Ukrainian refugee was brutally murdered in the United States shortly after she fled her war-torn home for a safer life. 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was knifed to death by a homeless career criminal at a North Carolina train station last week, family members and authorities have said, according to the New York Post. Who was Iryna Zarutska? Ukrainian refugee who fled war-torn home for safer life in US knifed to death by career criminal (GoFundMe)

Zarutska suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked. She was pronounced dead at the East/West Boulevard light rail station in South End, Charlotte, just before 10 pm Friday, August 22, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Who was Iryna Zarutska?

According to a GoFundMe that has been launched, Zarutska had “recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning” but her life was tragically cut short. “This is an irreparable loss for her family,” the page adds.

The GoFundMe has been launched for Valeria, who lost her niece Zarutska in the attack. “We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses,” says the page.

At the time of writing this article, $12,713 had been raised of the $14K target.

Who is the suspect?

Zarutska’s alleged killer has been identified as Decarlos Brown Jr., 34. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Brown was transported to Atrium Health with non-life-threatening injuries sustained at the time of the incident,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement.

“Brown will be arrested upon his release. He is charged with First Degree Murder,” the statement added.

Brown was arrested several times in the past since 2011 for felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats, according to court records obtained by the New York Post. A homeless man, he served five years in prison for the robbery with a deadly weapon charge, WSOC-TV reported. Other previous charges were dropped, per the Charlotte Observer.

Brown has pending charges for misuse of the 911 system in January. During a police welfare check, he told authorities that he believed someone had given him a “man-made” material that was able to control when he ate, walked, and talked, an affidavit revealed.

“Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body,” the affidavit said.

At the time, officers told Brown that he was suffering a medical issue, and that they could not do anything more to help him. Upset by the response, Brown called 911, and was later arrested after he hung up the phone.