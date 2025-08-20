Who is Gregory Groom? Missing Massachusetts teen Kylee Monteiro's BF arrested after remains found on his property

Human remains consistent with missing pregnant teenager Kylee Monteiro were found during a search of her boyfriend Gregory Groom’s home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn told reporters Tuesday night, August 19. The 22-year-old will be charged with Monteiro’s murder, boston.com reported. Pregnant Massachusetts teen Kylee Monteiro's BF arrested after remains found on his property (Faith Monteiro/Facebook)

Who is Gregory Groom?

Quinn confirmed that Groom and Monteiro were dating. Groom reported Monteiro missing on August 7. The 18-year-old, who was eleven weeks pregnant, was last seen at his home on County Street in Rehoboth.

Massachusetts State Police began searching Groom’s home and investigating the property after obtaining a search warrant. Quinn said they found remains consistent with Monteiro on Groom’s property. However, they are still waiting for confirmation from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

A friend of Monteiro, who chose to remain anonymous, previously told WCVB 5 that her last conversation with the teen was very concerning. “She was like ‘I don’t feel safe right now, something’s not right.’ I tried talking with her after that, and she just stopped responding to me after that,” the friend said. “I just want her to know that like, we miss you, and we’re not going to stop trying to find you.”

Monteiro’s sister Kitty Monteiro previously shared on Facebook that “some domestic issues” happened before her disappearance, and she was last seen at her boyfriend’s house. Groom has now been charged with aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness. Quinn said these crimes were committed by Groom against Monteiro on August 6.

Groom is being held without bail. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday, August 20, in Taunton District Court, the DA said.

A Boston25 News reporter on the scene posted on X that sounds of heavy machinery were heard near Groom’s house. Monteiro’s friends and family were seen praying and singing in other videos while waiting for the DA’s press conference.

“I’m scared, I’m really scared,” Faith Monteiro, the missing woman’s sister, told WCVB. “I don’t know if they have her, but some part of me feels like they do.”

Meanwhile, Faith said that Groom's family owns around 26 acres of woods, and much of it is undeveloped, according to CBS News. Monteiro had just graduated from Attleboro High School, and according to Faith, her sister and Groom had argued the day before she went missing.

"There was an altercation that happened the night before she went missing, but that's the only thing," Faith said. "We went out looking for her again the other day."

‘She really was just such a happy person’

A small crowd gathered on County Street to remember Monteiro. "She wanted to be a mother. She was so happy," friend Kira Schofield said. "Kylee will always be remembered and always be loved."

"I love my sister,” Faith said, adding that she loved animals. “She's such an outgoing person. She's lovely. She loved people. She really was just such a happy person.”

A vigil will be held on Saturday, August 23.