'Suspected gang connections, critical evidence overlooked': Giovanni Pelletier's family calls for FBI involvement

Shortly after the body of missing North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier was found, a Change.org petition was launched to seek justice for the 18-year-old. On August 9, Pelletier’s family found his body near the area where he was last seen. Giovanni Pelletier's family calls for FBI involvement (GoFundMe)

Pelletier’s cousin, Morgan Hull, urged Facebook users to sign the petition, She also shared a post by user Lexie Jay, who claimed that Pelletier was found dead “under deeply troubling and suspicious circumstances.” “Multiple counties are involved, there are suspected gang connections, and critical evidence and leads have been overlooked,” Jay wrote. “We are calling on the FBI to take over this investigation to ensure a thorough, unbiased, and transparent search for the truth.”

What does the petition say?

The petition has accused law enforcement of not treating Pelletier’s case with urgency even after he sent a “help me” text to his mom before disappearing. It also stressed that his body was found in a retention pond by “a family friend — not police”.

Read More | Giovanni Pelletier disappearance: Is foul play involved? Family of teen ‘picked up’ up 3 men says ‘we’re coming for you’

“This case spans multiple counties, involves suspected gang affiliations, and may include interstate elements — all reasons why the FBI should be involved,” the petition said. “Without proper investigation, key evidence may be lost forever, and those responsible may never be held accountable. Allowing misinformation and investigative gaps to stand sets a dangerous precedent for every missing person case in Florida and beyond.”

It added, “The clock is ticking. Evidence degrades, memories fade, and the trail grows colder with each passing day. We demand an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation — with FBI involvement — to ensure justice for Giovanni and safety for our communities. His life mattered. His story matters. The public must act now to demand truth, accountability, and justice.”

Pelletier’s mother, Bridgette, also shared the petition on Facebook, writing, “PLEASE SIGN & SHARE TO GET JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!”

Pelletier’s family confirmed on social media that the body belonged to him, but Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells told the New York Post on Monday, August 11, that an autopsy failed “to make a positive identification.” “Due to the advanced state of decomposition, further forensic testing is necessary,” the sheriff said. “Detectives believe the body had been in the pond for multiple days before floating to the surface.”

The sheriff added that “no foul play or trauma was found during the autopsy,” and that “the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology.”