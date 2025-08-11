Giovanni Pelletier's body found: How did the 18-year-old die? Here's what we know

After the decomposing body of a teenager was found in the area where Giovanni Pelletier went missing on August 1, the teen's mother confirmed in a Facebook post that the body was of her son. Earlier, police in Manatee County, Florida, where Pelletier went missing, had confirmed on August 8 that a body had been found, but its identity remained unconfirmed. Giovanni Pelletier.

On Saturday, Giovanni Pelletier’s mother, Bridgette Pelletier, confirmed in a Facebook post that the body found in Manatee County belonged to Pelletier. The case remains under investigation and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is yet to reveal the cause of death.

"My son was recently found after a desperate search by OUR FAMILY ALONE, and we are still facing an active investigation into his death," she wrote. "I am living every parent’s worst nightmare, trying to find the strength to give him the goodbye he deserves.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we try to navigate this for his 4 younger siblings.”

The 18-year-old, originally from Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, went missing from Englewood in Florida, where he was vacationing with his family. He was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on August 1 as he left with his cousins to visit relatives in Brevard County.

His body was found in a retention pond near Interstate 75 and State Road 70 on Friday in Manatee County, Florida. The area was close to where Pelletier's mobile phone and backpack were found a day after he went missing. He had sent a text to his mothers and other relatives seeking help, just before he went missing.

Also read: Giovanni Pelletier found? Body fished out of pond near where missing teen's bag was found

Giovanni Pelletier's Cousins Under Scanner

On that fateful night of August 1, when Pelletier went missing, he had left in a car with his cousins from the family of his estranged biological father. He was last seen as he left in a vehicle with the cousins for the trip to Brevard County. However, shortly into the trip, he sent messages seeking help to his mother, aunt and grandfather.

As a result, Pelletier's cousins have come under the scanner with possible details behind his disappearance and death. However, the authorities in Florida have not revealed any details behind the probe. The body was found after the family organized a search for the teen, in which as many as 12 locals volunteered.