Giovanni Pelletier disappearance: Is foul play involved? Family of teen ‘picked up’ up 3 men says ‘we’re coming for you’

As the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 18-year-old who disappeared while vacationing with his family in Englewood on August 1, his family has questioned the circumstances around his disappearance. Missing Giovanni Pelletier’s family believes foul play may be involved. Is foul play involved in Giovanni Pelletier's disappearance? Family raises concerns (Morgan Hull/Facebook)

While the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said Pelletier was traveling with his “cousins” before going missing, his family claimed that he left Nims, Florida, with three men he had only spoken to over the phone, who claimed to be relatives of his father. The people Pelletier was last seen with said he was acting erratically before exiting the vehicle, but his family does not believe this is the whole truth.

Pelletier went missing after leaving around 1:30 am to visit more family in Brevard County, according to gulfcoastnewsnow.com. The three men Pelletier was traveling with reportedly claimed that during an argument, they dropped him off just ten minutes from his home.

Foul play involved?

Morgan Hull, Pelletier’s cousin, said on Facebook that before Pelletier went missing, he was “picked up by a few boys from his dad’s side of the family — people he had never met in person, only talked to over the phone.” Pelletier’s phone and backpack were later found on the road.

Hull said that at 1:51, Pelletier sent a text to his mom that read, “Help me mom,” and that was the last time anyone heard from him.

Hull believes that the truth is being withheld. “You don’t leave someone on the side of the road and think nobody’s gonna say anything. Giovanni Pelletier is missing and we know y’all aren’t telling the full truth. His phone was found thrown down the highway — and now nobody’s seen or heard from him since. We will NOT stay quiet. If you did something to him, we’re coming for you. This family don’t play about ours. You will be found. You will be exposed. And justice will be served,” she wrote.

Hull has also accused Pelletier’s paternal relatives of never turning up for the searches being held, and instead only expressing concern on social media. Sharing a post by Taz Barry, who called for Pelletier’s safe return, Hull wrote, “Meanwhile , didn’t show up for the search. Not ONCE in the past 4 days”. Berry’s post reads, “I’m just saying I wish and hope my nephew is found and safe but for the people in the back first of all, it’s already hard enough that our families got a lot of dysfunctional things that we both know we all could’ve of worked on when it came to how to handle this and before it got like this while my nephew Might feel like fu** everybody and is possibly scared and confused, but that don’t mean my side of the family did something wrong because he hasn’t been found.”

Hull also shared a post that reads, “If you hurt someone and choose to cover it up—especially by sending people out searching as if you don’t know what happened—you should face even harsher charges. That’s not just lying, that’s wasting time that could’ve gone toward saving a life or getting justice.”

Hull said in a previous post, “It’s crazy my cousin daddy side of the family isn’t sharing any posts looking for THEIR OWN nephew/ cousin/ grandson!!! HMMM WONDER TF WHY????”

In another post, Hull described how the family is going through a tough time. “It’s easy to judge when it’s not your blood missing,” she wrote. “Easy to talk when you ain’t the one standing on the side of the highway at 2am, covered in mud, searching through the dark — praying for a sign they’re still alive. We’re living every family’s worst fear… and y’all worried about the wrong things. Be thankful it ain’t you!!!!!!!”

Anyone with information about Pelletier’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office’s on-emergency number (941) 639-2101.”