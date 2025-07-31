Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Santa Rosa, California teen after she went missing. There were various possible sightings of 15-year-old Joyce Kristin Albino across the Bay Area, according to KTVU. Where is Joyce Kristin Albino? California teen goes missing after being dropped off at Santa Rosa college campus (Santa Rosa Police/Facebook)

Where is Joyce Kristin Albino?

Albino’s parents reported her missing on July 23. She was reportedly last seen on July 22 at the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus around 11 am. This is where her father had dropped her off, the Santa Rosa Police Department said, as reported by Kron4.

However, Albino's father returned at around 1 pm to pick her up when he learned that the teenager had left class halfway through, and even left her belongings behind.

The investigation was initially led by Petaluma police, who followed various leads. However, Albino could not be located. Santa Rosa police later took over the investigation as this is where Albino resides.

Authorities believe Albino did not disappear under suspicious circumstances. There have been several possible sightings by acquaintances since she went missing, in areas including San Rafael, San Francisco and Redwood City.

Albino is described as being about 5 feet tall, and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, which may be dyed red. Albino was last seen donning a black "Pro Club" hoodie and gray bike shorts.

Iglesia Cristiana SE Students, an Instagram page that described Albino as “part of our church family,” shared a post to raise awareness about the teen’s disappearance. “Joyce Albino, one of our dear youth, has gone missing. She is not just a name, she’s part of our church family, our community, and our hearts. We are urgently asking for your help,” the page wrote, sharing a missing person poster.

Santa Rosa Police urged the public to help locate Albino, writing on Facebook, “If you know of Joyce’s current whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department non-emergency line at 707-528-5222 or the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over her location. If you have information that may assist in locating Joyce, you are encouraged to contact SRPD Detective Luigi Valencia at 707-543-4045 or lvalencia@srcity.org.”