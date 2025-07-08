Federal authorities have said that Travis Decker, a triple-murder suspect accused of killing his three daughters, may have been spotted in an Idaho forest. The US Marshals Service said that Decker, 32, was seen in Sawtooth National Forest, hundreds of miles from the campground where his daughters’ bodies were discovered on June 2. Several law enforcement agencies began searching the area. Travis Decker spotted in Sawtooth National Forest? Search underway as family in Idaho provides tip (Wenatchee Police Department via AP)

The agency said in a news release Sunday, July 7, that the tip was provided by a family who claimed they saw a man matching Decker’s description in the national forest’s Bear Creek area, east of Boise, according to NBC News. The family said they saw a man between 5' 8" and 5' 10" with an overgrown beard and ponytail, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored t-shirt, black shorts, a black Garmin watch, and either Converse or Vans low top shoes, according to KIVI. He was also seen carrying a black JanSport backpack.

Sawtooth National Forest is one of the largest National Forests by acreage. It is located east of Boise and north of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Is Travis Decker dead or alive?

Decker has been accused of killing his three minor daughters – Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5. The three children were found murdered in Washington after being last seen leaving to be with Decker on a "planned visitation.”

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office previously said on June 23 that after a lengthy manhunt, there is "no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in the area.”

"Team members have spent days and nights in remote terrain, working with K9 resources and experienced trackers to identify and follow any credible lead to Decker’s location. Detectives have investigated dozens and dozens and dozens of potential sightings, tips, and leads provided by the public," added KCSO in a press release.