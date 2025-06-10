Where is Travis Decker? Massive manhunt underway for man accused of killing his 3 minor daughters in Washington

A massive manhunt is underway for a father after three young sisters in Washington were found dead. Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found murdered after being last seen leaving to be with their father, Travis Decker, on a "planned visitation," police said. Where is Travis Decker, dad accused of killing his 3 minor girls in Washington? (Wenatchee Police Department via AP)

Officials are now searching for Decker, 32, who is homeless. He has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, officials said, according to ABC News. He is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping. According to cops, Decker is a former member of the military with "extensive training” and may pose a "significant risk.”

Where is Travis Decker?

Authorities have been searching for Decker in various areas, including the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley High. Residents have been asked to take safety precautions by securing their homes and vehicles, remaining vigilant, and reporting any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

“Law enforcement is searching for suspect Travis Decker in the area of Ingalls Creek and Valley High as he is believed to potentially be in this area,” the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a statement. “Please secure your homes and vehicles, stay alert, and report any suspicious activity to 911.”

“You will see an increased law enforcement presence tonight,” the sheriff’s office said. “Your safety remains our top priority.”

Officials have not specified what made them focus on the Ingalls Creek region. “If you see something, say something,” the sheriff’s office stressed.

Meanwhile, an autopsy completed last week found the three girls' cause of death to be suffocation and the manner of death to be homicide, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said. Each girl was found with plastic bags over their heads and their wrists zip-tied, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Decker’s truck was recovered at the scene where his daughters were found, and according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, it has "collected a large amount of evidence, many of the suspect’s personal items," from the truck.

According to a US Marshals Service affidavit obtained by Fox 13 Seattle, the Independent and NBC Right Now, Decker made some chilling online searches days before the murders, including "how to relocate to Canada" and "how does a person move to Canada.” He also searched a Canadian job site.

Decker has been described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts.