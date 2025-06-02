Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is facing various charges, but a first-degree murder charge, among other charges, has raised questions. Eight people were hospitalized with burns when Soliman tossed Molotov cocktails at a group that had gathered in support of Israeli hostages in Colorado. However, Boulder Police confirmed in an X post that “no victims have died”. Boulder attack: Why was suspect charged with first-degree murder? Questions raised as police say 'no victims have died' (@boulderpolice/X)

Miranda Rights Law Farm’s website says, “1st-degree murder is characterized by intent that is premeditated, willful, planned, and deliberate, and carries the most severe punishment of any crime: death or life imprisonment without parole.” It adds, “First-degree murder is usually intentional and needs the accused person to have committed premeditated murder. For instance, they could have stocked the victim for some time before committing the criminal act.”

Among other charges Soliman is facing are “criminal attempt to commit class one felony,” “criminal attempt to commit class two felony” and more.

‘If none of the victims died why was he charged with murder?’

Questioning the first-degree murder charge, one X user wrote, “Boulder, Colorado suspected terror attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman faces murder, assault, other charges. What am i missing here? The article says no one has died. Help me understand what's going on here.

In the comment section of a post saying, “BREAKING: Boulder Suspect has been charged with murder,” an X user wondered, “Oh no! Did one of the victims die?” In the comment section of the Boulder Police Department’s X post, where they released Soliman’s mugshot and confirmed that none of the victims have died, one user wrote, “If none of the victims died why was he charged with murder? (As reported by Fox News). He was charged with a gun violation but I didn’t see a gun in the videos and, to my knowledge, no shots were fired. What’s up with that? That indicates….,at least to me….. he killed somebody at a different location. Any information on this?” Another user wondered, “So are the media reports false that he has been charged with first degree murder?”

The murder charge remains unexplained at this time. It is unclear whether the charge is connected to a different crime the suspect may have committed in the past.