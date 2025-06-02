Colorado attack: Mohamed Sabry Soliman seen burned and bandaged in first mugshot after attack; see Boulder Police's post

The Boulder Police Department has released a mugshot of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man who allegedly carried out a shocking attack on a group of people in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, June 1. Eight people were hospitalized with burns after the 45-year-old tossed Molotov cocktails at a group that had gathered in support of Israeli hostages. Law enforcement officers detain a suspect, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (X/@OpusObscuraX/via REUTERS)(X/@OpusObscuraX via REUTERS)

The newly-released mugshot showsSoliman with a burned and bandaged face. Sharing the mugshot on X, police confirmed that “no victims have died.” They also noted, “The suspect’s mugshot is seen here and his date of birth is Dec. 15, 1979.”

‘I'm just waiting for the "he was on our radar" statement to come out’

Netizens took to the comment section to react to the incident, with many raising various questions. “How long did it take from the first 911 call to the officers on scene? Why aren’t officers patrolling Pearl street constantly?” one user asked. “Quick question — what time does @RealTomHoman’s @DHSgov team pick this guy up? Boulder deserves better than silence and virtue signals after a terrorist attack on peaceful demonstrators — and a catch-and-release culture that’s become the norm under our DA,” another wrote. One said, “I'm just waiting for the "he was on our radar" statement to come out.”

“Any idea of a motive yet?” one user questioned, while another said, “If only the citizens of Boulder had a way to protect themselves.” One said, “If you try to claim that the motive is elusive, you should be thrown into jail.” Another wrote, “Unreal”.

Authorities have confirmed that Soliman was in the United States illegallyafter overstaying his visa. Homeland Security officials told Fox News that he originally entered the US through Los Angeles International Airport on August 27, 2022. Soliman was reportedly also injured in the attack, and was brought to a nearby hospital to be examined.