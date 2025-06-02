Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Boulder attack: What are the charges against Mohamed Sabry Soliman? ‘First-degree murder’ among list of felonies

BySumanti Sen
Jun 02, 2025 07:51 PM IST

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was taken into custody without incident and later transferred to a hospital to be examined after being hurt during the attack

Charges have been revealed against the man who attacked a group of people who had gathered in support of Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, June 1. Police said eight people were hospitalized with burns after Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, tossed Molotov cocktails at the gathering while shouting "free Palestine."

Law enforcement officers detain a suspect, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (X/@OpusObscuraX/via REUTERS) (X/@OpusObscuraX via REUTERS)
Law enforcement officers detain a suspect, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2025, in this picture obtained from social media. (X/@OpusObscuraX/via REUTERS) (X/@OpusObscuraX via REUTERS)

Soliman was taken into custody without incident and later transferred to a hospital to be examined after being hurt during the attack, according to ABC News. He is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail. Soliman is an Egyptian national identified by the White House as an “illegal alien” who overstayed his visa.

What are the charges against Mohamed Sabry Soliman?

According to Boulder County Jail booking records, Soliman was arrested on the following charges, as reported by kxan:

  • Crimes against at risk adult/elderly > 70 – serious injury
  • Murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent – non family – gun
  • Murder in the first degree extreme indifference
  • Criminal attempt to commit class one felony
  • first degree assault – non family – weapon
  • Criminal attempt to commit class two felony
  • Explosives or incendiary devices use during felony – incendiary
  • First degree assault – heat of passion – non family – weapon

It is unclear why Soliman is facing a first-degree murder charge, as there have been no fatalities in the attack. 

Meanwhile, following the attack, Gov. Jared Polis wrote on X, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

In another post, Polis wrote, “As the American Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot no less. Several individuals were brutally attacked while peacefully marching to draw attention to the plight of the hostages who have been held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 604 days. I condemn this vicious act of terrorism, and pray for the recovery of the victims.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Monday, June 02, 2025
