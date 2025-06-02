Is Boulder suspect Mohamed Soliman an illegal immigrant? What we know so far

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been identified as the man who attacked a crowd near the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. According to authorities, Soliman threw Molotov cocktails at a group participating in a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration, injuring at least six people. He was taken into custody at the scene. As of now, no formal charges have been announced. Mohamed Sabry Soliman attacked a crowd near the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.(X)

While officials have not released additional personal details about the suspect, Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that Soliman is an Egyptian national who allegedly entered the United States on August 27, 2022, via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa. According to Melugin, the visa was valid through February 26, 2023, but Soliman reportedly overstayed and remained in the country illegally.

“Three senior DHS sources tell Fox News hat the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the US illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. I’m told Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at LAX on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa with an authorized stay through 2/26/23, but he overstayed & never left,” Melugin wrote on X.

“I’m told on 9/29/22, he filed some sort of claim with USCIS, potentially an asylum claim, and on 3/29/23, USCIS under the Biden admin gave him work authorization, which expired on 3/28/25.”

Official confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security is still pending.

Unverified social media reports also claim that Soliman worked as an accountant at Veros Health. Screenshots allegedly taken from his now-deleted LinkedIn profile have circulated online, though this information has not been confirmed by authorities.

Also Read: ‘They are jealous’: Boulder attack suspect before throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel group

Victims of Sunday’s attack ranged in age from 67 to 88. Eyewitnesses reported hearing Soliman shout “Free Palestine” during the assault. In videos circulating on social media, the suspect is also heard shouting “How many children you killed,” “We have to end Zionists,” and “They are killers."

The FBI has confirmed it is treating the incident as an act of terrorism. The investigation remains ongoing.