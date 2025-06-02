What happened in Boulder, Colorado today? 5 updates from police press conference
A suspect reportedly threw Molotov cocktails at people in Boulder, Colorado. FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a "targeted terror attack."
Several people were injured Sunday afternoon in an attack at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. The incident occurred near 13th and Pearl streets during a weekly “Run for Their Lives” walk, a demonstration held to demand the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
According to witness reports on social media, a suspect threw Molotov cocktails at participants, causing multiple burn injuries. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity.
“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” he wrote in a post on X.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”
Key Updates from Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn’s Press Conference -
- At 1:26 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man with a weapon and “people being set on fire” at the intersection of 13th and Pearl streets.
- Officers found several individuals with burn-related and other injuries. Victims were transported to local hospitals, with injuries ranging from “minor” to “very serious."
- The suspect was arrested at the scene and was later taken to a hospital with minor injuries. His motive is still under investigation.
- A significant portion of downtown Boulder has been cordoned off, and residents are advised to avoid the area.
- A peaceful pro-Israel demonstration was underway at the time of the attack. Authorities are investigating whether the group was specifically targeted.