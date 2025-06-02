What happened in Boulder, Colorado today? 5 updates from police press conference

Several people were injured Sunday afternoon in an attack at the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. The incident occurred near 13th and Pearl streets during a weekly “Run for Their Lives” walk, a demonstration held to demand the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Several people were attacked in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. (X)

According to witness reports on social media, a suspect threw Molotov cocktails at participants, causing multiple burn injuries. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a “targeted terror attack."

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” he wrote in a post on X.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement saying, “I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable. While details emerge, the state works with local and federal law enforcement to support this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Key Updates from Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn’s Press Conference -