Boulder: Multiple protestors attacked at Pearl Street Mall; first photo of alleged suspect out

Police responded to an attack at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday. The incident took place near 13th and Pearl streets, with locals claiming that a suspect tried to light a fire near protestors. Authorities are yet to confirm details. Multiple protestors were attacked in Boulder on Sunday(X)

Meanwhile, social media users shared a photo of police arresting a man near the scene. It is not clear if he is the suspect in the case.

“We’re evacuating the 1200, 1300 and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine while we continue to investigate this active incident. PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA,” Boulder police said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some locals said that protestors were attacked with Molotov cocktails.

“It’s like a war zone in downtown Boulder. Apparently a couple people attacked protesters with either a flamethrower or Molotov cocktails. Multiple injuries. I happened to walk by right after it happened,” one person wrote on X.

“A terror attack in Boulder, Colorado has resulted in multiple Israelis being attacked with fire. The incident left several victims, including children, badly injured. The protesters were reportedly calling for Hamas to release the hostages,” another local tweeted.

The attack occurred at approximately 2:00 PM MDT, at the intersection of 13th and Pearl streets, adjacent to the historic Boulder County Courthouse, per Denver7 and CBS Colorado. Multiple protesters were injured, though the exact number and severity of injuries remain undisclosed, as stated by BPD in social media updates.

Limited details are available about the nature of the attack. The victims were identified as protesters, but the cause or nature of their demonstration has not been specified.