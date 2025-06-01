Baldwin Park shooting: Police officers down near Filhurst Avenue - What we know so far

At least two police officers were wounded Saturday night in Baldwin Park, California. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 4200 Filhurst Avenue. At least two police officers are down in Baldwin Park, California.(UnSplash)

Both officers were transported to local hospitals, one by helicopter and the other by ambulance. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed. It remains unclear whether the situation involves an active shooter.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene, including dozens of officers and SWAT personnel. Two armored BearCat vehicles were also deployed as part of the response.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information