Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baldwin Park shooting: Police officers down near Filhurst Avenue - What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 01, 2025 09:46 AM IST

At least two police officers are down in Baldwin Park, California. The incident was reported in the area of 4200 Filhurst Avenue.

At least two police officers were wounded Saturday night in Baldwin Park, California. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 4200 Filhurst Avenue.

At least two police officers are down in Baldwin Park, California.(UnSplash)
At least two police officers are down in Baldwin Park, California.(UnSplash)

Both officers were transported to local hospitals, one by helicopter and the other by ambulance. Their conditions have not yet been disclosed. It remains unclear whether the situation involves an active shooter.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene, including dozens of officers and SWAT personnel. Two armored BearCat vehicles were also deployed as part of the response.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / Baldwin Park shooting: Police officers down near Filhurst Avenue - What we know so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On