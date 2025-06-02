Boulder terror attack: Suspect captured holding Molotov cocktails before attacking protestors? Video surfaces

A video of a man holding Molotov cocktails has surfaced on social media after witnesses told CBS News that the incendiary device was used to attack a pro-Israel group in Boulder, Colorado. Police officials said that they were called to the scene amid reports of armed men ‘lighting fire’ near a demonstration on Pearl Street. A pro-Israel group was attacked in Boulder on Sunday(X)

Victims had burn injuries and were hospitalized. The suspect was arrested and has been described as a ‘white adult male’. His name has not been released yet.

Several locals and CBS News witnesses noted that a man threw Molotov cocktails at demonstrators. Meanwhile, photos and videos of a man holding Molotov cocktails surfaced on social media.

Meanwhile, FBI chief Kash Patel said the agency was investigating a “targeted terror attack”. "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," Patel said on X.

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," he added.

Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino, said that the agency's 'personnel are on the scene in Boulder, Colorado, along with local law enforcement’.

“We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation. If you have any investigative tips please contact the FBI. And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide.”

Boulder police, meanwhile, said on X that its officers were "responding to a report of an attack at 13th and Pearl streets" in the heart of the city, "with reports of several victims."

"PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!" it added.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish activist group, said on X that it was "aware of reports of an attack at today's Boulder Run for Their Lives event."

That event, it said, was a "weekly meeting of Jewish community members to run/walk in support of the hostages" who were seized during Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking the war in Gaza.