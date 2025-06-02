Boulder attack: Witness says Molotov cocktail thrown at pro-Israel protestors, raising terrorism concerns

Colorado authorities responded to an attack at Boulder's 13th and Pearl streets on Sunday with reports of several victims. Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that a suspect attacked pro-Israel protestors with Molotov cocktails. The group was walking to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza. Protestors were attacked in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday(X)

"We are responding to a report of an attack at 13th and Pearl streets with reports of several victims. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA! We will put out more information soon," Boulder's police department said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Boulder police further added that officers are evacuating the 1200, 1300, and 1400 blocks of Pearl Street between Walnut and Pine as they investigate. "PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA," the department tweeted at 3:08 PM local time.

A local said that a ‘couple of people’ attacked protestors. "Either a flamethrower or Molotov cocktails. Multiple injuries. I happened to walk by right after it happened,” they claimed on social media. However, the details are yet to be verified by officials.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the agency is investigating the ‘terror attack’.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” Patel said on social media.

Photos from the scene show a shirtless man being detained by police. As of now, it is unclear if he is the suspect.

Meanwhile, Boulder's Jewish Community said: "We are saddened and heartbroken to learn that an incendiary device was thrown at walkers at the Run for Their Lives walk on Pearl Street as they were raising awareness for the hostages still held in Gaza."

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk, said, "This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release."

The group met at 1 PM. at Pearl Street and 8th Street to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back with a stop at the courthouse for a video.