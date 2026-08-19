Lindsay Clancy GoFundMe: More than $900,000 raised within a week as positive messages pour in, ‘Truth will prevail…’

The GoFundMe , started by Brandee Mulligan , says, “The Musgrove Family Fund is for the two people who have remained at her side through every step of what followed: her parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove. For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay. They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter.”

A GoFundMe started for Lindsay Clancy’s parents amid her trial has raised a whopping $926,097 (at the time of writing this article) within about a week of its launch. The goal is to raise $2 million.

“Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her,” it adds.

Positive messages flood fundraiser The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.

“Sending love, strength and support from Australia. I’ve been following this case closely and have been absolutely heartbroken listening to what you’ve been through. Lindsay, it’s abundantly clear how much you loved your gorgeous children. As someone who has experienced postpartum, I am so sorry you were failed, in so many different ways. To Mr & Mrs Musgrove - what amazing parents you are. I hope this money helps you both and Lindsay on the road to recovery post this trial. Know that you, and your incredible lawyer Kevin “Shreddington” Reddington have shone an incredibly bright light on postpartum health, and the positive impacts of that will be far reaching. I’m just so sorry it had to come to this for you in order for our society to start to understand the depths of postpartum darkness,” one message reads.

“As a woman and a mother, I can relate to Lindsay's mental health struggles, unanswered calls for help and the feeling of losing yourself while carrying the weight of motherhood on your shoulders. As someone that worked in mental health for many years, I am disgusted, shocked and appalled by the catastrophic failures of so many professionals. Lindsay, I see you and I stand with you with an aching heart. I pray for you and your family and hope one day you may find peace and healing. God bless you all and may the souls of those sweet babies rest in peace,” reads another.

One message reads, “I stand with Lindsay. You deserved compassion, understanding, and support when you needed it most. The system failed you, but this is not the end. I believe the truth will prevail, and I stand with you and your family.”

Despite the positive messages, however, people on social media are still debating, with some stressing that they can never support a woman who has killed her children, no matter what the circumstances were.

Lindsay is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months. The proceedings are taking place in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, courtroom.

Also Read | Why did Lindsay Clancy have 82.1-degree body temperature after suicide attempt? Doctor explains

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.