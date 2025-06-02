Mohamed Sabry Soliman: What we know about Boulder ‘targeted terror attack’ suspect

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been identified as the suspect in Sunday’s “targeted terror attack” in Boulder, Colorado. According to authorities, Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower and threw Molotov cocktails at a crowd participating in a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration near the Pearl Street Mall. Mohamed Sabry Soliman has been identified as the suspect in Boulder, Colorado, attack.(X)

At least six people, ages 67 to 88, were injured in the attack. Witnesses reported hearing him shout “Free Palestine” during the incident. Authorities confirmed that the FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Soliman was arrested at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. While no charges have been officially announced, officials say they intend to hold him “fully accountable."

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported that Soliman is an Egyptian national who allegedly entered the US illegally on August 27, 2022, through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and overstayed his visa.

“The Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration,” Melugin reported.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed this information. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a statement calling the attack a likely “hate crime” targeting participants of Run for Their Lives, which is a Jewish-American organization that holds weekly demonstrations calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

"From what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted," Weiser wrote in a statement. “People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado. We all have the right to peaceably assemble and the freedom to speak our views. But these violent acts—which are becoming more frequent, brazen and closer to home—must stop and those who commit these horrific acts must be fully held to account.”