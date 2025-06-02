‘They are jealous’: Boulder attack suspect before throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel group

A video of the alleged Boulder attack suspect mouthing at a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators and locals at Pearl Street has surfaced
A video of the alleged Boulder attack suspect mouthing at a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators and locals at Pearl Street, holding a couple of Molotov cocktail-like bottles in his hand, has surfaced on social media. This comes as police officials confirmed that a man tried ‘burning people down’ in the Colorado city on Sunday. Several conservative X influencers, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, claimed that the person has been identified as Mohamad Soliman. However, authorities are yet to confirm these details.
In a video shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, the alleged suspect can be heard arguing with a bunch of locals. At one point, he can be heard saying, “I can, I can.”
After a woman tries to talk to him, he points to a group to say, “They're jealous.”