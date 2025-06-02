Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘They are jealous’: Boulder attack suspect before throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel group

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 02, 2025 04:42 AM IST

A video of the alleged Boulder attack suspect mouthing at a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators and locals at Pearl Street has surfaced

A video of the alleged Boulder attack suspect mouthing at a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators and locals at Pearl Street, holding a couple of Molotov cocktail-like bottles in his hand, has surfaced on social media. This comes as police officials confirmed that a man tried ‘burning people down’ in the Colorado city on Sunday. Several conservative X influencers, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, claimed that the person has been identified as Mohamad Soliman. However, authorities are yet to confirm these details. 

The alleged Boulder attack suspect was seen arguing with demonstators (X)
The alleged Boulder attack suspect was seen arguing with demonstators (X)

In a video shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, the alleged suspect can be heard arguing with a bunch of locals. At one point, he can be heard saying, “I can, I can.”

After a woman tries to talk to him, he points to a group to say, “They're jealous.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / ‘They are jealous’: Boulder attack suspect before throwing Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel group
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On