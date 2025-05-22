Elias Rodriguez: 5 facts about Capital Jewish Museum suspect accused of fatally shooting 2 in Washington DC

After two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot dead while leaving a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C., on Wednesday night, May 21, police identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Four senior law enforcement officials with knowledge of the crime told NBC News that the suspect, in his 30s, opened fire, hitting a man and woman. The incident took place outside an event in Washington, D.C., around 9 pm. FBI agents cordon off the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”

Five facts we know about Elias Rodriguez