Elias Rodriguez: 5 facts about Capital Jewish Museum suspect accused of fatally shooting 2 in Washington DC
Elias Rodriguez of Chicago has been accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staff members while they were leaving a Jewish event in Washington, D.C.
After two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot dead while leaving a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C., on Wednesday night, May 21, police identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. Four senior law enforcement officials with knowledge of the crime told NBC News that the suspect, in his 30s, opened fire, hitting a man and woman. The incident took place outside an event in Washington, D.C., around 9 pm.
“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X. “We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.”
Five facts we know about Elias Rodriguez
- Rodriguez is accused of fatally shooting a man and a woman. Police said they have detained him, as reported by BBC. JoJo Kalin, a board member of the American Jewish Committee who organized the event, said after the murders, “I didn't know the couple who were shot but I do feel a sense of guilt, and it's a very uniquely Jewish thing to feel guilty for the fact that they were there because of an event I organised and then feeling guilty about my guilt when I shouldn't be centering myself when people's lives were just lost.”
- Rodriguez carried out the shooting in what appears to be a targeted attack, sources told the BBC's US partner CBS. US President Donald Trump also suggested that the murders were driven by antisemitism, writing on Truth Social, "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"
- Rodriguez shot the victims at “close range,” Israeli embassy spokeswoman Tal Naim Cohen said on X. "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC," she said. "We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States."
- Rodriguez reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” after the shooting. According to Forward, Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department said of the suspect, “He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire, striking both of our decedents. After shooting the suspect, [he] then entered the museum, and was detained by event security. Once in handcuffs, the suspect identified where he discarded the weapon, and that weapon has been recovered and he implied that he committed the offense. The suspect chanted, ‘Free Palestine’ while in custody.”
- Rodriguez was seen “pacing back and forth” outside of the museum before the attack. Smith said he “was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum” prior to the shooting. Yoni Kalin, who was at the event, told Fox 5 DC that he heard gunshots. “I did see somebody run in. The security guard happened to let this guy in,” Yoni said. I guess they were thinking that he was a victim, and he was covered in rain. He was clearly in trauma. He was in shock. Some of the people at the event brought him water. They sat him down. ‘Are you okay? Were you shot? What happened?’ And he’s like, ‘Somebody call the cops, bring the cops in.’ So about 10 minutes later, when the cops actually came in, he said, ‘I did this.’ He said, ‘Sir, I’m unarmed.’ He put his, put his hands up, he grabbed a red keffiyeh out of his pocket and started the ‘Free Palestine’ chant.” Yoni said the suspect continued to yell “Free Palestine” while being dragged out of the building. “I tried to hand his keffiyeh back because I didn’t really realize that he murdered two people,” he said.