Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi
DC shooter Elias Rodriguez's alleged social media profile, photo surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 22, 2025 10:11 AM IST

Elias Rodriguez has been identified as the suspect in DC shooting. A LinkedIn profile and a photo purportedly belonging to Rodriguez have surfaced.

Elias Rodriguez has been identified as the suspect in the shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., which resulted in the deaths of two members of the Israeli embassy. Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

FBI agents cordon off the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two people dead, in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2025. (AFP)
Amid the investigation, a LinkedIn profile and a photo purportedly belonging to Rodriguez have surfaced on social media. The unverified profile lists his location as Chicago, Illinois, and references an affiliation with the American Osteopathic Association, Inc. (AOIA). Hindustan Times has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the profile or the associated information.

 

New Delhi
Thursday, May 22, 2025
