Is Elias Rodriguez from PSL Chicago? New claims about DC Jewish museum suspect surface

Elias Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in the Capital Jewish Museum shooting on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Chicago resident shot at two Israeli embassy staff members, killing them both. Authorities confirmed that he then went to the museum lobby, chanting ‘Free Palestine’. Now, new claims about the suspect have emerged with several social media users linking him to the Chicago branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Elias Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in the Capital Jewish Museum shooting on Wednesday(AFP)

Officials have not confirmed the PSL Chicago link yet. We have written to the Illinois-based organization for confirmation.

Posting screenshots of an article by Liberation News on social media, users linked Rodriguez to PSL Chicago.

“Is this him? Elias Rodriguez of Chicago - Party for Socialism & Liberation. Fully investigate that organization,” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"This appears to be the same person from 2017. Elias Rodriguez was a member of the "Party for Socialism and Liberation" then according to this article below," another person added. They also attached a photo of what appeared to be a protest.

“All that Elias Rodriguez did was deliver the death blow to the Free Palestine campaign in the United States. No one in their right mind is going to associate with a group that produces people who shoot Israeli diplomats,” a third person tweeted.

Revealing details about the shooting at a press conference, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the victims were leaving an event when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire. The 30-year-old was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security.

As he was been taken into custody, Rodriguez chanted ‘Free, free Palestine’, Smith confirmed.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said the two people killed were a young couple about to be engaged, saying the man had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington and whose office would prosecute the case.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!" President Donald Trump posted on social media early Thursday. "Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!’