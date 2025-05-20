Who was Daniel Ortega? Las Vegas Athletic Club shooting suspect identified

Daniel Ortega has been identified as the Las Vegas Athletic Club (LVAC) shooter. The 34-year-old fired 24 rounds inside the gym on Friday, killing Edgar Quinonez. The suspect was later shot and killed by Metro Police Officers. Three others were injured in the shooting, one of whom is in a critical condition, according to Las Vegas Sun.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers are shown by the main entrance of a Las Vegas Athletic Club after a shooting Friday, May 16, 2025. 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP)