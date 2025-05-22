Who is Elias Rodriguez, suspect in Capital Jewish museum shooting identified?

Elias Rodriguez was identified as the suspect in the Capital Jewish museum shooting in Washington, DC on Wednesday. He is 30 years old and from Chicago, authorities confirmed. Police further confirmed that he did not have previous contact with law enforcement. This comes after two Israeli embassy staff were killed in a shooting outside an event at the Jewish museum. A man speaks to an emergency personnel working at the site where, according to the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

A man and a woman were shot and killed in the area of 3rd and F streets in Northwest, which is near the museum, an FBI field office and the US attorney's office, according to the reports. Both are believed to be a couple.

Read More: Two Israel embassy staffers shot dead in Washington, ambassador condemns 'depraved act'

When asked about the motive, officials said they are still investigating the incident. A weapon was found at the scene. Washington police chief Pamela Smith said the suspect was seen pacing outside the museum before the event was in custody. He chanted "Free Palestine, Free Palestine," in custody, she said.

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington, said two of its staff members were shot "at close range" while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, in a post to X called the shooting “a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism”. He added that he is “confident that the U.S. authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem expressed condolences and vowed federal support for the investigation.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that the killings must end.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!” he wrote on Truth Social.