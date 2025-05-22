Two Israel embassy staffers shot dead in Washington, ambassador condemns 'depraved act'

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum, in what Israeli officials are calling a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism." The incident occurred just steps from the FBI’s Washington Field Office in Washington

The incident occurred just steps from the FBI’s Washington Field Office, sparking a massive law enforcement response and leaving the city’s Jewish and diplomatic communities reeling.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), expressing condolences and vowing federal support for the investigation.

Videos from the scene captured a heavy police presence around the museum, which was closed at the time. The victims’ identities have not yet been released, and officials are withholding further details pending notification of their families.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was reportedly at the scene alongside former judge and current U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, has yet to comment publicly on the ongoing investigation.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the shooting in a post on X, describing it as an act of "anti-Semitic terrorism" and calling for decisive action by US authorities.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Police have not released a formal statement on the suspect or motive. However, Josh Kraushaar of the Jewish Insider cited a witness account alleging that the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” after the attack. The witness reported that the suspect entered the museum seeking help, then revealed a keffiyeh and repeated the slogan before being removed by police.

Authorities have not confirmed the witness's account, and a press conference is expected later Wednesday evening to provide further updates.