Capital Jewish Museum shooting: Suspect yelled ‘free Palestine’ after firing at Israeli embassy staff

An Israeli embassy staff member is believed to be among the two people shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on Wednesday, ABC News reported, citing sources. The outlet added that one of the victims has died. Videos from the scene showed a heavy police presence. A shooting took place at Capital Jewish Museum, Washington DC(Unsplash)

According to Josh Kraushaar of the Jewish Insider, the suspect opened fire before yelling ‘Free Palestine’. Kraushaar quoted a witness saying: "After the shooting a guy came inside saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled free Palestine a bunch before being escorted out by police."

ABC News further cited sources to report that one person died on the scene while the other one was transported to a DC hospital in critical condition. A person of interest is being by being questioned by police.

“The event being held tonight: an annual Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee’s DC Young Professional Board,” Josh Kraushaar added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He cited a source.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon posted on social media that Israeli embassy employees were injured in the fatal shooting.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world,” he tweeted.

Authorities are yet to confirm the details. The identity of the victims and the suspect is not known yet.