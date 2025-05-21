A University of Wisconsin-Platteville student was shot dead at a residence hall while another student was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a "targeted and isolated" incident, authorities and school officials said, according to ABC 13. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, May 19, at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, the UW-Platteville Police Department confirmed. Both the students were found by responding officers, suffering from gunshot wounds. UW-Platteville shooting: Student Kelsie Martin fatally shot, Hallie Helms may have taken own life (Unsplash - representational image)

Student Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was rushed to an area hospital and then later med-flighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Preliminary autopsy findings showed that she died from a gunshot wound, police said, adding that she was the Wilgus Hall assistant resident director.

Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary autopsy findings. Police confirmed that she lived at Wilgus Hall.

"No other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident," the UW-Platteville Police Department said in a statement Tuesday, May 20.

The incident

Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference that authorities got a 911 call regarding a situation at Wilgus Hall just before 4 pm on the day of the tragedy. The campus was urged to immediately shelter in place, but the shelter-in-place order was lifted after 5 pm. "This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified," the chancellor's office said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. "Further investigation continues around the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals," the UW-Platteville Police Department said.

Police have yet to release more information about the incident, including the firearm used in the crime. Hallman said that while residents are not permitted to keep weapons in their residence halls, they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

For the rest of the week, final exams have been cancelled. While a toll-free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004, triage counseling is also being offered through Friday.

"Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students," Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).