Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UW-Platteville shooting: Student Kelsie Martin fatally shot, Hallie Helms may have taken own life

BySumanti Sen
May 21, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Kelsie Martin was shot dead at a residence hall while Hallie Helms was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a "targeted and isolated" incident.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville student was shot dead at a residence hall while another student was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a "targeted and isolated" incident, authorities and school officials said, according to ABC 13. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, May 19, at Wilgus Hall, a residence hall on campus, the UW-Platteville Police Department confirmed. Both the students were found by responding officers, suffering from gunshot wounds.

UW-Platteville shooting: Student Kelsie Martin fatally shot, Hallie Helms may have taken own life (Unsplash - representational image)
UW-Platteville shooting: Student Kelsie Martin fatally shot, Hallie Helms may have taken own life (Unsplash - representational image)

Student Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, was rushed to an area hospital and then later med-flighted to UW Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Preliminary autopsy findings showed that she died from a gunshot wound, police said, adding that she was the Wilgus Hall assistant resident director.

Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to preliminary autopsy findings. Police confirmed that she lived at Wilgus Hall.

"No other subjects are suspected to have been involved in the incident," the UW-Platteville Police Department said in a statement Tuesday, May 20.

The incident

Joe Hallman, chief of police with UW-Platteville Police Department, said at a press conference that authorities got a 911 call regarding a situation at Wilgus Hall just before 4 pm on the day of the tragedy. The campus was urged to immediately shelter in place, but the shelter-in-place order was lifted after 5 pm. "This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified," the chancellor's office said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.  "Further investigation continues around the circumstances surrounding the death of the two individuals," the UW-Platteville Police Department said.

Police have yet to release more information about the incident, including the firearm used in the crime. Hallman said that while residents are not permitted to keep weapons in their residence halls, they can keep them at the police department for activities like shooting club.

For the rest of the week, final exams have been cancelled. While a toll-free emotional support line is available at 844-602-6680 or 720-272-0004, triage counseling is also being offered through Friday. 

"Our biggest concern at this point, first and foremost, is the safety and well-being of our students," Chancellor Tammy Evetovich said at a press conference.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / UW-Platteville shooting: Student Kelsie Martin fatally shot, Hallie Helms may have taken own life
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On