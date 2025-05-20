Who were Hallie Helms and Kelsie Martin? UW-Platteville students killed in ‘targeted’ shooting identified

Wisconsin authorities announced an emergency at the University of Wisconsin (UW) Platteville following the deaths of two students. The incident is being described as a “targeted and isolated” attack. Students at UW-Platteville were issued a shelter-in-place order between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. on May 19, and were instructed to stay out of the residence facility Wilgus Hall.

UW Platteville shooting: Who were Hallie Helms and Kelsie Martin?

Meanwhile, the university identified the deceased students as Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo. Helms received her elementary school degree just two days before the tragedy, according to the graduation program. Martin was enrolled in the same course as those who will graduate with forensic science degrees this summer.

According to the school authorities, families of the deceased had been notified.

In an email sent to campus, UW-Platteville Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich stated: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of two UW-Platteville students, Kelsie Martin, 22, of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Hallie Helms, 22, of Baraboo, Wisconsin. This incident was a targeted and isolated event between the two individuals. Families of the students have been notified.”

The shooting reportedly occurred around4 p.m. at Wilgus Hall, a student residence. Some people saw an ambulance at the scene.

Amanda Sawatzki, who was on the first floor of Wilgus Hall, heard two people arguing in a room down the hall, as per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Sawatzki, who prefers the term “they,” headed back to their room to do a paper for their senior seminar. They heard just one loud bang, followed by a noise that seemed muffled, like something huge hitting the ground.

What we know about UW-Platteville student's passing

Chief of the UW Police Department (UWPD), Joe Hallman, refused to give full details about the incident. “I really don't have a lot of specific details at this time as it's still very fluid,” he told reporters. The investigation into the students' deaths is still underway, he stressed.

Speaking to the media and campus, Hallman stated that he was attempting to “figure out what's going on” rather than being evasive. The university, he continued, has enlisted outside resources because “we want to make sure we get it right.”

On Facebook, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers stated: “I've been briefed on the situation at UW-Platteville, and we will continue to remain in close contact with university officials.”

UW-Platteville cancels final exams

This week, UW-Platteville and Baraboo students will not have their final exams. due to the incident. Additionally, students are likely to receive therapy from the university.