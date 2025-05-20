‘Demonic’ Annabelle continues to scare locals: Strange noises, pet behavior changes, fire at Marie Laveau's house

Annabelle arrived in San Antonio for this weekend's Psychic and Spirit Fest, drawing attention from esoteric acolytes who flocked to Victoria's Black Swan Inn for the opportunity to see a haunting doll. Annabelle scare continues:: Residents in the vicinity of the event site have reportedly reported strange noises, changes in pet behavior, and electricity disruptions.(X@abnormalvic)

In its fourth year, the event attracted about 1,200 people to one of San Antonio's spooky locations.

Curious Twins Paranormal, who do ghost tours and other paranormal activities in San Antonio, planned the event.

When not on tour, the Annabelle doll is on exhibit at the Warrens' Occult Museum in Connecticut, where Daniel Rivera works as an official and also accompanies the doll on its tour.

Speaking to San Antonio Current's Stephanie Koithan, Rivera stated he had precautions in place. He constructed the glass-enclosed box that holds Annabelle with a sign that reads, “WARNING - POSITIVELY DO NOT OPEN.” He clarified that the three crosses that were incorporated inside the wooden box symbolize the trinity.

According to Rivera, a priest blesses the Warrens' Occult Museum once a month.

“Is it 100% going to protect all of us? No, because we're dealing with something that's demonic,” Rivera said, adding that “It has the wisdom of time.”

A “Devil's on the Run Tour,” organized by paranormal investigator Ryan Daniel Buell, is taking the doll on a tour. His TikTok posts about Annabelle's journey have sparked a predicted outrage and panic response on the internet.

Fire at Voodoo queen’s house sparks panic

Locals in New Orleans warned Koithan ahead of the doll's arrival that “Haunted doll Annabelle played all kinds of tricks on New Orleans,” claiming that inmates escaped the Orleans Parish Prison and historic Nottoway Plantation in Louisiana torched to the ground.

Meanwhile, residents in the vicinity of the event site have reportedly reported strange noises, changes in pet behavior, and electricity disruptions.

Laurie Boudreaux, a TikTok star, posted a video on Facebook saying that her sister's house in the French Quarter, which was originally believed to be Voodoo queen’s Marie Laveau's homestead, caught fire overnight.

“My sister’s house in the New Orleans French Quarter burned down in the early hours this morning. Lives spared, but this is devastating to the home and Missy’s l Jody’s belongings. Her house is also a historical landmark as “The voodoo queen, Marie Laveau” homestead. Prayers for quick renovation,” she wrote on Facebook.

As the video went viral on social media, several connected the blaze with the doll's visit while others claimed that it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Locals say ‘it’s too much to ignore'

Amidst the panic and fear caused by the haunted doll's tour, one attendee at the event said, “I’m not saying Annabelle caused it all of this happening at once? It’s too much to ignore.”

Social media exploded with posts linking the dots as “Annabelle watchers” were tracking her activities during her tour in Louisiana.

Dr. Elise Darbonne, a paranormal investigator, informed KPEL that the Annabelle doll is known for chaos. "Whether or not you believe in spirits, the psychological power of suggestion is very real—and people behave differently when they believe something dark is at play.”