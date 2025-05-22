Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Elias Rodriguez: Video shows Jewish Museum shooting suspect being taken into custody as he chants ‘Free Palestine’

ByShweta Kukreti
May 22, 2025 10:19 AM IST

Suspect Elias Rodriguez was taken into custody after two Israeli Embassy employees were shot dead at close range on Wednesday night as they were leaving a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Suspect Elias Rodriguez arrested by police (X)

A footage, which is now going viral on social media, shows Rodriguez being taken into police custody, while he chants “Free Palestine.”

Reacting to the clip, Rabbi David Schlusselberg, an advocate for Israel, wrote: “Death penalty or life in prison without parole.”

“All who brainwashed him are complicit,” another user commented.

“Brainwashing leads to bloodshed.. That’s why antisemitism will never stay verbal,” a third user chimed in.

Thursday, May 22, 2025
