Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Did an angry Denzel Washington leave Cannes Film Festival early after spat with paparazzi? Actor's rep breaks silence

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 22, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Denzel Washington's representative has spoken about the actor's ugly spat with photographers on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Actor Denzel Washington got into a public spat with a photographer on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week. The Oscar winner, who was at Cannes for his new film Highest 2 Lowest, was captured on video giving a verbal lashing to one paparazzo in particular. Curiously, Denzel flew out of the French Riviera hours after that, sparking speculations that he had done so after being miffed at the exchange. The actor's representative has now addressed those rumours. (Also read: 'Don't put your hands on me': Furious Denzel Washington lashes out at photographer on Cannes red carpet in ugly spat)

Denzel Washington argues with a photographer next to US singer and actor ASAP Rocky as they arrive for the screening of the film Highest 2 Lowest at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)
Denzel Washington argues with a photographer next to US singer and actor ASAP Rocky as they arrive for the screening of the film Highest 2 Lowest at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

Denzel left Cannes early after spat

On Monday, Denzel was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or. As he walked the red carpet, he started exchanging words with one of the many photographers lined up there. Videos from the event show that Denzel walked up to the photographer, pointed his finger in his face, and appeared to reprimand him.

Denzel was not present at the film's press conference the following day, having flown back to the US overnight. This led to speculation about his night being ruined by the altercation. However, in a statement, the actor's rep has denied it, saying the actor was “always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes on Monday,” as it was his only day off from his Othello run on Broadway. “The studio and festival were aware weeks ago, ahead of time, that he would not be available for the press conference today due to his work commitment on the play,” his rep told Us Weekly.

What happened on the red carpet

Earlier, during his heated exchange on the red carpet, the photographer tried to lighten up the mood by grabbing the Oscar winner's arm, but this only worsened the issue. "Stop it, stop it, stop it," Denzel repeated as he flung the man's hand off his arm and walked away, as per the outlet. “Don't put your hands on me again,” he was heard saying to the shutterbug.

Before this incident, Denzel was busy interacting with his co-star A$AP Rocky. While director Spike Lee started his conversation with the rapper, the actor's attention was turned towards the camerapersons.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
