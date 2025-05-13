Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Veteran actor and director Robert De Niro, who is the recipient of various accolades, will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio to present Robert De Niro with honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes this year.

Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, according to Variety.

Robert De Niro's illustrious career

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980).

He was also Oscar-nominated for Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Dicaprio and De Niro's association

DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film This Boy's Life, and reunited for Killers of the Flower Moon, which screened in official selection at Cannes in 2023.

At the time of the announcement, De Niro said in a statement, "I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," as per the outlet.

"There are faces that stand in for the seventh Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia. With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend," the festival said when announcing the honour, according to Variety.

After the Palme d'Or ceremony, Amelie Bonnin's musical comedy Leave One Day will screen. (ANI)