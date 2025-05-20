'Don't put your hands on me': Furious Denzel Washington lashes out at photographer on Cannes red carpet in ugly spat

Monday night was a highlight in the illustrious career of Hollywood star Denzel Washington. The actor was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. But a stray incident on the red carpet threatened to spoil that when the actor got into a heated argument with a handsy photographer. Denzel Washington got into an argument with a photographer at Cannes.

Denzel gets into angry fight with photographer

The Hollywood star walked the red carpet for the premiere of his movie Highest 2 Lowest when he started exchanging words with one of the many photographers lined up to capture the stars of the event. Videos from the event show that Denzel walked up to the photographer, pointed his finger in his face, and appeared to reprimand him.

The photographer tried to lighten up the mood by grabbing the Oscar winner's arm, but this only worsened the issue. "Stop it, stop it, stop it," Washington repeated as he flung the man's hand off his arm and walked away, as per the outlet. “Don't put your hands on me again,” he was heard saying to the shutterbug.

Before this incident, Denzel was busy interacting with his co-star A$AP Rocky. While director Spike Lee started his conversation with the rapper, Washington's attention was turned towards the camerapersons.

Denzel Washington honoured at Cannes

Denzel received a big surprise at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night as he was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.

The unexpected moment happened just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee. The award came as a surprise, unlike the one given earlier this year to Robert De Niro, which was announced ahead of the festival. “This is a total surprise for me,” said the actor.

The festival usually gives out one or two honorary Palmes each edition — last year, the awardees were Studio Ghibli and George Lucas. Last week, Robert De Niro received one at the festival's opening night. De Niro's award was announced in advance, but surprise prizes aren't unheard of: In 2022, Tom Cruise was presented with a surprise honorary Palme d'Or just before the screening of Top Gun: Maverick.

(With agencies' inputs)