'Never put your hands…': Lip reader reveals why Denzel Washington lost his cool at Cannes

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington had a heated exchange with a photographer while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France, and a professional lip reader has offered to decipher what angered the 70-year-old actor. The Oscar winning actor was attending the world premiere of Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest”(X/notcapnamerica)

According to a report by Daily Mail, expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman decoded the fiery exchange and claimed that the star was miffed after one of the photographers touched his arm.

This is how the interaction went, according to Freeman.

“Hey, one more time, stop,” the actor said.

“Let me tell you...stop, stop. Never put your hands on me again. I’m talking to you, stop, all right," he shouted.

“Not allowed. Can I take a picture?,” the photographer replied, still grabbing Washington's arm.

At this point, the actor appeared visibly angry and yelled: “Stop, stop it, stop it. I mean it. Stop, stop it.”

The moment didn’t rattle the actor, who was seen smiling after being unexpectedly presented with an honorary Palme d’Or by director Spike Lee.

“This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too,” Lee said as he handed the prestigious award to Washington.

Moved by the gesture, Washington shared his heartfelt gratitude. “This is a total surprise for me so I’m a little emotional,” he said. “But from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all.”

He added: “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure... and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”