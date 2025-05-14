What is Palme d’Or? Honorary Cannes award presented to Robert De Niro by Leonardo Di Caprio

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival opened May 13 with Robert De Niro receiving the honorary Palme d’Or, a lifetime achievement award. Leonardo DiCaprio, the very popular Hollywood icon, handed him the prize. US actor Robert De Niro (R) receives the Honorary Palme d'Or from US actor Leonardo Dicaprio onstage(AFP)

What is a Palme d'Or?

A Palme d'Or is an award given for lifetime achievement during the Cannes Film Festival. This award goes to iconic personalities who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of films and entertainment in the world. This year, it went to Godfather star Robert De Niro.

What did Robert De Niro say during his acceptance speech?

De Niro, 81, got a standing ovation at this occasion. Known for Taxi Driver and The Godfather, he used his speech to warn about threats to democracy. “In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted,” he said.

ALSO READ | Microsoft to CrowdStrike: These tech firms lead 2025 layoffs as 50,000 jobs vanish in 5 months

"America’s Philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education. And now he has announced a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the U.S. Let that sink in", De Niro continued.

De Niro took further shots at America’s leaders: “Our president cut funding to arts and education. Now he’s taxing foreign films 100%. Let that sink in.” He urged voters to “organize, protest, and vote,” ending with France’s motto: “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité.”

DiCaprio introduces De Niro onstage with warm words

DiCaprio skipped the 2025 Cannes red carpet but praised De Niro onstage by saying, “Every once in a while, even the most private giants deserve their moment. A moment to be acknowledged. Not just for their work, but for the quiet, lasting influence they’ve had on so many lives. On my life."

DiCaprio, during this award ceremony, called him “the archetype” for actors. De Niro replied to DiCaprio’s praise with a grin: “Thanks, kiddo.”