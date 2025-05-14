Microsoft to CrowdStrike: These tech firms lead 2025 layoffs as 50,000 jobs vanish in 5 months

Over 50,000 tech jobs vanished in early 2025 as giants like Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Meta, and Block slashed roles. Layoffs hit hardest in tech and government sectors, fueled by AI shifts, cost-cutting, and federal downsizing. Job cuts creating further trouble?(UnSplash)

This data has emerged, thanks to a layoff tracker website layoffs.fyi. It tracks real-time layoff data across multiple industrial sectors, along with federal departments.

Tech jobs in crisis

According to TechCrunch, 23,400 tech jobs were lost in April alone. Government agencies, including the National Park Service, shed thousands. Workers face a rocky economy, urged to upskill and adapt. According to the current stats on layoffs.fyi, 59,413 tech employees have been laid off across more than a hundred companies in 2025 itself.

Among them, CrowdStrike appears to be leading the pack with 500 layoffs in April alone. Meanwhile, the likes of Meta, Microsoft, and Block appear to be downsizing in recent months, with numerous job cuts happening over time. Amazon, Google, and Tesla also trimmed workforces. Experts are already alerting people about developing savings, building strong networks, and learning new skills to survive any kind of impending employment turbulence.

Downsizing in federal departments

As of now, Elon Musk’s projects have slashed 61,296 federal roles. This also comes with 171,843 total federal departures in 2025 itself.

Among the DOGE layoff structure and pattern, the Department of Transportation saw 23.5% job cuts, followed by the Department of Defense at 13.3%, as per the layoffs.fyi site.

Management consultancies are also not far behind in announcing layoffs. Top firms like KPMG, EY, and Deloitte have also announced layoffs, citing reasons like low attrition and pressure on profit margins, says Forbes. According to an Entrepreneur.com report, Big Four management consultancy PwC also laid off as many as 1,500 staff based in the US, which comprises 2% of its workforce in the country.