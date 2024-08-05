CrowdStrike says it should not be blamed for Delta Airlines' cyber outage

CrowdStrike said on in a response to Delta Airlines that the cybersecurity firm should not be blamed for the carrier's flight disruptions. This comes following the July 19 global outage that crashed more than 8 million computers. CrowdStrike logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Reiterating its apology to the airline operator, CrowdStrike said in a letter that it is "highly disappointed by Delta's suggestion that CrowdStrike acted inappropriately and strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed misconduct".