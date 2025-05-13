Apple agrees to $95 million Siri privacy settlement: How to claim your payment

Apple users can now claim part of a $95 million settlement over claims Siri secretly recorded conversations. The lawsuit accused Apple of letting Siri listen without users saying “Hey Siri.” Those affected must file claims by July 2, 2025. Apple denied claims of Siri violating user privacy after they settled a lawsuit last week worth $95 million(REUTERS)

What are the settlement benefits going to be?

Eligible users owned Siri devices like iPhones, iPads, or HomePods between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024. You must live in the U.S. and have had Siri activate accidentally during private talks.

Apple denies wrongdoing but settled to avoid legal costs. The company stated, “Siri protects privacy” and doesn’t sell data. Each valid claim pays up to $20 per device (max five devices). Final amounts depend on total claims.

To get paid, submit a form online or by mail before the deadline. Choose payment by check, direct deposit, or electronic transfer. Claims require swearing Siri was activated unintentionally.

The lawsuit-related official site says, “Apple will pay $95 million into a settlement fund. After deduction of the costs of notice and settlement administration, taxes, any award of attorneys’ fees, litigation costs, and any Service Awards for the Class Representatives, the Net Settlement Amount will be distributed to Settlement Class Members in accordance with a plan of allocation that accounts for the number of valid claims submitted by the Settlement Class Members.”

More on the Siri lawsuit

A court will review the deal on August 1, 2025. Payments start after approvals, unless appeals delay the process.

The lawsuit argued that recordings were shared with advertisers to target ads. Apple insists this never happened. Critics say big companies often settle to dodge bad press.

Affected devices include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, iMacs, HomePods, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. Users with multiple gadgets can file for each one.

"If you owned or purchased a Siri-enabled device and experienced an unintended Siri activation during a confidential or private communication between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024, you should read this Notice as it may impact your legal rights," the legal notice around the Siri privacy lawsuit states. However, Apple defends its practices, the payout offers compensation for privacy concerns.

Moreover, the lawsuit website's FAQ section also explains the reason for the lawsuit. It reads, "The Court did not decide in favor of the Plaintiffs or Apple. Instead, both sides agreed to a Settlement. That way, they avoid the costs and risks of a trial, and the allegedly affected Settlement Class Members can get benefits or compensation. The class representatives and their attorneys think the Settlement is best for the Class."