Who was Seven Shirley? 21 Savage's ‘nephew’ kills himself after accidentally shooting little sister; rapper pays tribute
Seven Shirley, a Georgia teenager who was “like a nephew” to rapper 21 Savage, reportedly died by suicide after accidentally shooting his little sister.
A Georgia teenager who was “like a nephew” to Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage reportedly died by suicide after accidentally shooting his little sister, 11Alive reported. Seven Shirley, 14, took his own life after allegedly shooting his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck Wednesday afternoon, July 22. The accident took place at a home in Stockbridge, southeast of Atlanta.
“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Seven’s grandmother, Sharon Smith, told the news outlet.
She added, “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this … and he couldn’t take it.'”
Smith raised Seven from when he was 11 months old. She described him as a loving grandson.
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“There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me,” she said.
Smith said that the family has no idea what Seven was doing with the gun.
“We don’t know. We don’t know,” she said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”
Lyric is now hospitalized and undergoing three surgeries to her neck and vocal cords.
Who was Seven Shirley?
21 Savage is described as an uncle to Seven. He posted a photo of Seven to his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Remember when you was a baby,” with broken heart emojis.
“As we prepare for the homegoing celebration for my beloved nephew, Seven, I respectfully ask everyone to please honor our family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said in a statement sent to 11Alive.
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“Please continue to keep my niece, Lyric, in your prayers. She is fighting for her life, and we are believing God for her healing, strength, and complete recovery,” the statement added.
Just week’s before Seven’s suicide, his cousin, 13-year-old DeMarcus Shirley, was killed in a drive-by shooting while spending the night with friends in DeKalb County, Smith revealed.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More