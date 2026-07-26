Who was Seven Shirley? 21 Savage's ‘nephew’ kills himself after accidentally shooting little sister; rapper pays tribute

A Georgia teenager who was “like a nephew” to Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage reportedly died by suicide after accidentally shooting his little sister, 11Alive reported. Seven Shirley, 14, took his own life after allegedly shooting his 12-year-old sister, Lyric, in the neck Wednesday afternoon, July 22. The accident took place at a home in Stockbridge, southeast of Atlanta. Who was Seven Shirley? 21 Savage's ‘nephew’ kills himself after accidentally shooting little sister (21savage/Instagram)

“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself,” Seven’s grandmother, Sharon Smith, told the news outlet.

She added, “He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this … and he couldn’t take it.'”

Smith raised Seven from when he was 11 months old. She described him as a loving grandson.

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“There wasn’t nothing in this world he wouldn’t do for me,” she said.

Smith said that the family has no idea what Seven was doing with the gun.

“We don’t know. We don’t know,” she said. “Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

Lyric is now hospitalized and undergoing three surgeries to her neck and vocal cords.