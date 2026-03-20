Is Latto dating 21 Savage? Their net worths revealed

Latto appeared to confirm her pregnancy on Thursday, sharing the news alongside the reveal of her upcoming album Big Mama, which is set to drop in May. The Grammy-nominated rapper also released a new single, "Business & Personal." Latto's upcoming album Big Mama is set to drop in May. (Instagram/ Latto)

She teased the single with a cinematic trailer posted across her social media platforms. In the clip, Latto delivers a reflective monologue as the camera follows her confidently strutting in jet-black stilettos toward a baby cheetah, which she feeds with a bottle.

“I ain’t go missing. I had to give y’all time to miss me. Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance,” she narrates. “Home to the studio, studio back home, listening to every beat [and] feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama. But this time, the stakes way bigger. Now, it’s on me to deliver.”