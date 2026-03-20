Is Latto dating 21 Savage? Their net worths revealed
In September last year, Latto appeared to confirm that she is dating 21 Savage.
Latto appeared to confirm her pregnancy on Thursday, sharing the news alongside the reveal of her upcoming album Big Mama, which is set to drop in May. The Grammy-nominated rapper also released a new single, "Business & Personal."
She teased the single with a cinematic trailer posted across her social media platforms. In the clip, Latto delivers a reflective monologue as the camera follows her confidently strutting in jet-black stilettos toward a baby cheetah, which she feeds with a bottle.
“I ain’t go missing. I had to give y’all time to miss me. Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance,” she narrates. “Home to the studio, studio back home, listening to every beat [and] feeling every kick. Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama. But this time, the stakes way bigger. Now, it’s on me to deliver.”
Is Latto dating 21 Savage?
In September last year, Latto appeared to confirm that she is dating 21 Savage. Speaking to TMZ during an outing in New York City, she hinted at the relationship while discussing her outfit.
"She’s just a ‘90s Chanel mob wife running through these New York streets, about to go have dinner with my husband," she told the outlet.
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Net worth
Latto and 21 Savage’s rumored relationship has also sparked curiosity about their individual wealth.
Latto’s net worth is estimated between $4 million and $5 million, driven by music sales, streaming success, tours, and brand partnerships, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, she has previously downplayed such figures in interviews, suggesting they may not fully reflect her current earnings.
Meanwhile, 21 Savage’s net worth is estimated at around $16 million as of 2024–2025. His fortune comes from chart-topping albums, high-profile collaborations with artists like Drake and Metro Boomin, touring, and business ventures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More