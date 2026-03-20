Who is Madelyn Cline? Luka Dončić sparks dating rumors after Anamaria Goltes split

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has sparked fresh dating speculation following his split from longtime partner Anamaria Goltes, with actress Madelyn Cline at the centre of viral rumours.

The buzz gained momentum after a photo appearing to show Dončić and Cline together circulated on social media, drawing millions of views. However, Sports Illustrated reported that the image was likely AI-generated and not tied to any confirmed sighting of the two together.

Speculation intensified as fans noted that Dončić and Cline follow each other on social media, further fuelling claims of a possible connection. The rumours surfaced just as Dončić’s personal life came under scrutiny following his engagement ending.

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Despite the online frenzy, there is no confirmed evidence of a relationship. A report by TMZ cited sources stating the two are “not dating” and have “never even met each other,” effectively dismissing the speculation.

Who is Madelyn Cline? Madelyn Cline is a US-based actress best known for her breakout role in the Netflix hit Outer Banks, where she gained widespread recognition for her performance. She has since emerged as a prominent young face in Hollywood, building a strong fan following through both television and film projects.

Cline’s rising popularity and active social media presence have made her a frequent subject of online discussion, often placing her at the centre of viral conversations, including the recent rumours involving Dončić.

Dončić confirms engagement ended The speculation comes shortly after Dončić confirmed he had ended his engagement with Goltes, with whom he shares two daughters. Speaking to ESPN, he said, “I love my daughters more than anything… I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement.”

“Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” he added.

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Court documents cited by TMZ show Goltes has filed for child support and attorney fees, with their children currently living in Slovenia.

For now, the Dončić-Cline speculation appears to stem from social media activity and misleading imagery rather than any confirmed relationship.