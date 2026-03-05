Tate McRae vs Jack Hughes net worth: USA men's hockey hero and pop star ‘exclusively’ dating; who's richer

Pop star Tate McRae and USA Men's hockey star Jack Hughes are reportedly dating. While there was buzz around it for some, US Weekly confirmed the news. Tate McRae and Jack Hughes were seen on a dinner date in November. (X/@AlecLace, X/@tatescraves)

“Tate and Jack are dating,” a source told the publication, adding “They started casually seeing each other late last year, so it’s still new, but they are exclusively seeing each other.”

The two were seen enjoying a dinner date in November, and then taking a stroll in New York in December, fueling speculation. Entertainment Tonight had reported last week that the 22-year-old singer and the 24-year-old sportsperson were ‘having fun getting to know each other’. McRae even attended a Devils home game at Prudential Center.

“[Tate] thinks [Jack] is a really cool guy and they have been having a lot of fun together. She has been so supportive of his career and has been loving going to the games and cheering him on,” the source further told the publication.

As with any high-profile celebrity couple, there's a lot of interest around their comparative net worth. Here's how much McRae is worth versus how much Hughes makes.

Tate McRae vs Jack Hughes: Net worth and earnings McRae, the Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer has a net worth of reportedly $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained recognition after appearing on So You Think You Can Dance – the reality television show – in 2016. McRae has songs like Sports Car and Greedy to her name.

Hughes, meanwhile, has a reported net worth of about $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He was selected first overall in the 2019 draft by the New Jersey Devils.

Thus, going by the estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Hughes is worth four times more than McRae. '

The news of the two dating come soon after Hughes solidified his position as a hero in the game with his gold winning goal against the Canadians during the Winter Olympics. Speaking to a New Jersey crowd about how proud he was of his achievements, Hughes said “I’m so proud and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought the gold medals back. You guys are making me emotional, but I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils. And I’m so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey — so proud. From the bottom of my heart, all of my teammates, USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for all the love and support. We feel it.”

McRae had previously dated The Kid LAROI and opened up about how people's reactions to the news of their breakup had impacted her. “It was really scary and overwhelming,” she had told Rolling Stone.