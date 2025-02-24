Tate McRae reveals the Taylor Swift song she ‘played on repeat’ after a breakup

Tate McRae, a longtime Swiftie, recently revealed the song which helped her go through a breakup. During an appearance on influencer Jake Shane's YouTube talk show, the 21-year-old recalled how Taylor Swift's music had been a major support for her. Tate McRae gushes over Taylor Swift's songs, reveals which Folklore track helped her get through a breakup(YouTube, Instagram)

Tate McRae opens up on listening to Taylor Swift while going through a breakup

The Greedy hitmaker discussed her latest album, So Close to What, during Thursday's episode of Therapuss. McRae also opened up on her favourite songs by Swift, revealing that ‘the 1’ - the second single of her 2020 album Folklore, helped her during a heartbreak.

“I love that song,” McRae said of ‘the 1,’ adding, “When I went through a breakup, like, that was the song I played on repeat.” The Revolving Door singer admitted that the track made her “sob.” She also revealed her favourite album by the 35-year-old pop icon.

When asked by Shane which song would she play to “turn a non-Swiftie into a Taylor fan,” McRae said, “1989 is just my s**t.” As the 25-year-old host admitted that it was his “favourite album too,” she continued to say, “Wildest Dreams and Style are perfect songs to me.”

McRae reiterated that Style and Into You by Ariana Grande are “the two best pop songs.” This is not the first time that the Sports Car singer has praised Swift. During the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, she got emotional while discussing the Midnights hitmaker being present in the audience during her performance.

At the time, when McRae was asked what went through her mind knowing that Swift saw her perform, she said, “Taylor Swift is like the biggest of the big,” adding that it was “wild.” The pop singer went on to say that being in her presence was an “honour” and that “everything she [Swift] has talked about has gotten me through so much.”