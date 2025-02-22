Jason Kelce reveals Travis and Taylor Swift's relationship 'felt different' from the start

Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, recently opened up about his sibling's relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, sharing that it "felt different" from the start. During an appearance on The Steam Room podcast, Jason, a former NFL centre for the Philadelphia Eagles, discussed how he first learned about the romance. The 37-year-old joined hosts Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, who were eager to hear his thoughts on the high-profile pairing. Jason Kelce spoke about his brother Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift, noting it felt different from the start. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP, AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jason Kelce shares Travis with Swift is ‘different’

Jason confessed that he was “drawing a blank on the first moment” and while he was unable to remember the exact words when Travis first told him he was “hanging out” with Swift. He said, “I remember just being like, 'Are you kidding me? Like you're hanging out with Taylor Swift. Like, that's insane. That's awesome for you.'" He added, “You know, you meet a lot of people. I think this felt different."

He further shared details about his relationship with the pop star as he stated, “What also felt different was just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her,” as reported by The Mirror US. Jason continued, “You could tell how much he really, really liked her right from the get-go. I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye-opening to me when we first had discussions."

Jason believes Swift has contributed to Travis’ growth

Earlier this week, Jason shared that Swift has contributed significantly to his brother’s “staggering” growth in recent years. During his appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast, he said, “One of the things I love so much about Travis is that he never grew up, like, he was like Peter Pan, and like, the Lost Boys." When asked if the Chiefs tight end player is “growing now,” he replied with “For sure.”

He explained, “Trav, he is growing up. He's still, though, got that youthful enthusiasm. I think he'll kinda always have that, it's just part of his personality, and I think it's one of the reasons every teammate has loved playing with him and anybody that's ever met Trav, you can't help but just love the guy."

Last month, Travis appeared on The Stephen A. Smith Show where Travis shared that he and the Lover singer “are happy” and he is “enjoying all aspects of life.” He elaborated, “I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and that comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.” He added, “I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."